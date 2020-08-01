Opera House Performances

All performances to date at the Boothbay Harbor Opera House have sold out, and upcoming performances are likely to dazzle and delight just as much. Audiences are being capped at 50 persons due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Boothbay’s Murky Water Band is scheduled for Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m. and is expected to be a sell-out concert. Few tickets remain available.

Tickets are still available for the Saturday, Aug. 1 concert by GoldenOak, which starts at 7:30 p.m. The Portland-based band’s music has been described as “rooted by the natural landscape, their songs move like a stream, meandering and weaving in an original, yet grounding direction.” GoldenOak has built a steady and growing fan base with this kind of energetic intimacy. Fronted by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall, GoldenOak’s music calmly excites its listeners while nestled in rich folk-influenced sibling harmony. Their most recent EP “Foxgloves” was awarded “EP of the year” by the Portland Music Awards and has helped them gain praise from the likes of Glide magazine, as well as a feature on Spotify’s “Fresh Finds” playlist. The group’s latest record focuses on the emotional and physical impact of climate change and is due for release in the fall of 2020.

Those who enjoy finger-picking guitar, songwriters, and rockabilly music, should rush to grab one of the remaining tickets for Sean Mencher on Saturday, Aug. 8. Sean is an Ameri-politan musician of the year award-winner, a Swelltune Records recording artist, and is endorsed by Gretsch Guitars. The show is sponsored by Paul and Louise Cowan and begins at 7:30 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 gathering size restrictions, seating is limited and well-spaced. All tickets are $20 and seats are reserved. Tickets are only available in advance by visiting the box office at 86 Townsend Avenue or by calling 633-5159. Masks are required in the opera house. The bar will begin serving drinks 30 minutes prior to each performance.

