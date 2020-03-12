Opera House Schedule Update

At present, the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, located at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, still plans to present all of the performances listed in the following calendar. Because of the coronavirus news and the fact that the response to it changes daily, some or all of the performances scheduled for the next month might end up being postponed or canceled, but as of Thursday, March 12, they are still on.

Advance/discounted tickets are only available directly from the box office. All seats are general admission unless otherwise noted.

March 21: Annual Caribbean Night with Pan Fried Steel

March 27: McPeake

April 2: Portland Symphony — school performance for Boothbay Region Elementary School

April 4: Hootenanny

April 17: The Boneheads — The Music of 1972

April 24: Open mic upstairs

May 2: Bruce Cockburn

May 12: Theatre at Monmouth — school performance for Boothbay Region Elementary School

May 16: One for the Foxes

May 30: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band

June and July: Historical photos exhibit — Maritime Foundation, upstairs gallery

June 14: Ellis Paul, Vance Gilbert, and Seth Glier

June 23: Gaelic Storm

June 25: Ashley Davis Band

June 27: Jim Brickman

July 2: Tim Sample

July 8: Matt Nakoa

July 9: Susan Werner

July 10: Foghorn String Band

July 14: Bowdoin Music Fest young artists free concert

July 16: Shane Hennessy

July 17: Alison Brown

July 23: Tommy Emmanuel

July 25: Kevin Kiley & Friends

July 30: Ramblin’ Jack Elliott

July 31: Jigjam

August and September: Tony van Hasselt paintings in the upstairs gallery

Aug. 1: David Bromberg Quintet

Aug. 5: Thomas Pandolfi and Lindsey Deutsch

Aug. 6: Genticorum

Aug. 7: The Steel Wheels

Aug. 14: John Gorka

Aug. 15: Slocan Ramblers

Aug. 19: Bob Milne

Aug. 21: Cherish the Ladies

Aug. 28: Cecilia

Aug. 29 : Don Campbell Band — Dan Fogelberg tribute

Sept. 3: Skerryvore

Sept. 12: Peppino D’Agostino

Sept. 19: The Music of Domenic Garvey Lives On

Sept. 26: Outerbridge/Clockwork Mysteries Magic & Illusion

Oct. 10 – Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas

Go to boothbayoperahouse.com or call 633-5159 for more information.

