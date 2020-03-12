Opera House Schedule Update

At present, the Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, located at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor, still plans to present all of the performances listed in the following calendar. Because of the coronavirus news and the fact that the response to it changes daily, some or all of the performances scheduled for the next month might end up being postponed or canceled, but as of Thursday, March 12, they are still on.
Advance/discounted tickets are only available directly from the box office. All seats are general admission unless otherwise noted.
March 21: Annual Caribbean Night with Pan Fried Steel
March 27: McPeake
April 2: Portland Symphony — school performance for Boothbay Region Elementary School
April 4: Hootenanny
April 17: The Boneheads — The Music of 1972
April 24: Open mic upstairs
May 2: Bruce Cockburn
May 12: Theatre at Monmouth — school performance for Boothbay Region Elementary School
May 16: One for the Foxes
May 30: John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band
June and July: Historical photos exhibit — Maritime Foundation, upstairs gallery
June 14: Ellis Paul, Vance Gilbert, and Seth Glier
June 23: Gaelic Storm
June 25: Ashley Davis Band
June 27: Jim Brickman
July 2: Tim Sample
July 8: Matt Nakoa
July 9: Susan Werner
July 10: Foghorn String Band
July 14: Bowdoin Music Fest young artists free concert
July 16: Shane Hennessy
July 17: Alison Brown
July 23: Tommy Emmanuel
July 25: Kevin Kiley & Friends
July 30: Ramblin’ Jack Elliott
July 31: Jigjam
August and September: Tony van Hasselt paintings in the upstairs gallery
Aug. 1: David Bromberg Quintet
Aug. 5: Thomas Pandolfi and Lindsey Deutsch
Aug. 6: Genticorum
Aug. 7: The Steel Wheels
Aug. 14: John Gorka
Aug. 15: Slocan Ramblers
Aug. 19: Bob Milne
Aug. 21: Cherish the Ladies
Aug. 28: Cecilia
Aug. 29 : Don Campbell Band — Dan Fogelberg tribute
Sept. 3: Skerryvore
Sept. 12: Peppino D’Agostino
Sept. 19: The Music of Domenic Garvey Lives On
Sept. 26: Outerbridge/Clockwork Mysteries Magic & Illusion
Oct. 10 – Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas
Go to boothbayoperahouse.com or call 633-5159 for more information.