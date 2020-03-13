Opera House Show Cancellations

As of the morning of Friday, March 13, The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor has decided that to adhere to Gov. Janet Mills’ request to avoid gatherings of 250 or more and in a general concern for the opera house community, shows coming up over the next month must be canceled.

The following shows at the opera house have been canceled:

Saturday, March 21: Caribbean Night with Pan Fried Steel

Friday, March 27: McPeake

Saturday, April 4: Hootenanny

All events scheduled after April 15 are still currently scheduled. Time will tell if the calendar needs to be adjusted further.

None of the canceled shows has been rescheduled. Anyone with tickets to any of the above shows will receive a full refund. The opera house box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the box office at 633-5159.

