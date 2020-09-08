Opera House Showcases Upcoming Shows

The opera house at Boothbay Harbor continues to offer live shows with limited audience sizes. With sizes limited to 50 audience members, tickets sell out quickly.

Upcoming, Livingston Taylor takes to the stage on Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. Taylor has played at the opera house before, sharing his folk and gospel music and storytelling with audiences. A widely respected musician in his own right, Livingston is brother to James Taylor, and as a songwriter has composed many of James Taylor’s hits. Tickets are $35. There is currently a waiting list for the Livingston Taylor concert.

Portland-based, Maine native Dave Rowe is a singer – songwriter and interpreter of traditional and modern song, whose 30-year career has sent him to stages throughout the eastern seaboard and America’s heartland. Rowe’s heartfelt music springs from deep roots borne out of the song traditions of Ireland and the British Isles, cultivated in the musical roots of North America, and filtered through Rowe’s classical training.

Armed with his guitar, quick wit, soaring tenor voice, and the heart of an entertainer, he’s enthralled audiences everywhere. Son of Schooner Fare’s Tom Rowe, Dave Rowe’s talents were apparent at a young age. Tickets are $20. The show is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Musicians from the Portland Symphony Orchestra will be performing on Wednesday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. The ensemble will include Alison Hale, flute, Yasmin Craig-Vitalius, violin, Laurie Kennedy, principal viola, and David Paschke, cello. Their program will include Valerie Coleman, “Danza de la Mariposa” for solo flute, Mozart, “Quartet for Flute and Strings in D Major,” Tickets are $20.

The Boneheads, a regional favorite, will close out the month on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring Bob Colwell, Steve Jones, Scott Elliot, and Dick Hollis, the Boneheads repertoire is wide-ranging and audience members can expect a mix of rock, blues, folk, and country from this talented foursome. Tickets are $20.

Tickets are available through the opera house’s box office at 86 Townsend Ave. in Boothbay Harbor or by calling 633-5159. The box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All seats are reserved at well-spaced tables. The opera house bar will serve beer, wine, and soft drinks; coffee and desserts will be available from the Friends of the Opera House group. Masks are required throughout the evening.

