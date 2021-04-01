Opera House Stage Comes Back to Life This April

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Stages have been dark for months around the state of Maine, and The Opera House at Boothbay Harbor has been no different. This April the historic performance hall will bring back live performances while continuing safety protocols such as socially distanced seating, open windows, and required masks for all patrons and staff. The first concert will be a fundraiser, in the Hootenanny tradition, with the inimitable Garry Blackman at the mic.

On Friday, April 9, the band All That Matters will help kick off the season. In addition to Blackman, the band includes Blaine Blackman, Skipper “Mad Dog” Morgan, and Bill Rice playing rock from the 1950s through the 1980s with a bit of country mixed in. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and advance tickets are $20. The band is donating its fee to help keep the opera house going through the pandemic.

The perennial favorite The Boneheads will come to the stage on Friday, April 16 at 7 p.m. The Boneheads are difficult to classify musically, as they can, and do, play anything from blues to rock, folk to roots and more. Steve Jones, Scott Elliot, Dick Hollis, and Bob Colwell make up this unforgettable foursome. Advance tickets are $20.

The opera house is also looking forward to the arrival of the Oshima Brothers, Junction 27, the Portland Symphony Brass Ensemble, and Cattle Call this spring. The stage will also host national touring artists including Ramblin’ Jack Elliot, Jim Brickman, Susan Werner, Skerryvore, David Bromberg and others throughout the season. The website boothbayoperahouse.com has the most up-to-date listing of dates and events. Due to the pandemic and steady rescheduling, the opera house has not yet printed a calendar of events this year, but the website is current and based on the most recent conversations with musicians and their management.

While the opera house remains committed to keeping the doors open, the limited seating required by state guidelines due to the pandemic has created a significant financial challenge for all performance venues. Concerts at the opera house this spring are made possible by funding from the Maine Arts Commission, an independent state agency supported by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Tickets for all performances are available by visiting the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or calling 633-5159. The box office is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Additional information is available at boothbayoperahouse.com, however, tickets are not currently available online.

