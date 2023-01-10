Orchestra Hosts Free ‘Meet the Instruments’ Event Submitted article January 10, 2023 at 10:49 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesOrchestra Cancels Fall ConcertsTapestry Singers ‘Woven in Song’ Concerts Coming UpCarol Preston New Midcoast Symphony Orchestra Executive DirectorBremen Library Summer Reading ProgramTapestry Singers to Present Woven in Song Concert Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!