Palmer Artwork at Lebel Gallery in Damariscotta

Nobleboro watercolor artist Elizabeth S. Palmer is featured in a mini-show of her work at the Lebel Gallery in Damariscotta.

Palmer’s work will be featured until at least mid-January. Gallery owner Christopher Lebel’s work is primarily dramatic, black, oil painted figures on stark white canvases. Outstanding howling wolves and other creatures, including birds and fish, present an exciting contrast to Palmer’s bright colorful scenes of Damariscotta and other Midcoast subjects.

Located at 15 Courtyard St. in Damariscotta, above Best Thai Restaurant, the Lebel Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 607-2401, email lebelfineart@gmail.com, or go to lebelfineart.com.

For more information about Palmer, go to elizabethspalmerart.com or email betsypalmer4@comcast.net.

