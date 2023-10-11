Paper Art in the Lulu’s Barn Oct. 29

On Sunday, Oct. 29, come to Lulu’s Barn, 389 Main Road, Westport Island, for paper art in the barn.

From noon to 2 p.m. join Joelle Webber from Mermaid Bindery for a delightful afternoon of exploring paper arts while bonding with six friendly alpacas in the outdoors. Workstations will be arranged in the alpaca field, allowing participants to both craft their art and interact with these adorable creatures.

Using cheerful materials and easy paper sculpting methods, revel in two hours of artistic expression, animal therapy, and friendly conversation. All necessary tools and materials will be provided. Recommended for kids aged 12 and above. Join in the fun.

Register for the class at lulu’sbarn.com/crafts, or call 215-7039.

Webber has spent 40 years collecting book arts techniques in university and workshop settings. At Mermaid Bindery she binds and mends books and boxes for others, as well as writing, paper decorating, collage, calligraphy, pop-up, and paper sculpting to illustrate her own artist books.

She also crafts gift items, which she sells via the honor system in Crafts in the Woods, her shed on Westport Island. Building on these creative experiences, she designs enriching workshops for many different communities of makers.

Lulu’s Barn is a unique self-care experience, nestled amongst the oak and pine trees on the eastern side of Westport Island. Wellness is achieved through the healing qualities of nature and soft sounds of humming alpacas, along with soul-building programs.

In the serenity of the barn, enjoy various yoga classes, dance classes, and creative activities. Schedule a farm visit, or rent the charming and inviting barn for a party. The world needs more alpaca joy.

For more information, go to lulusbarn.com or mermaidbindery.com.

