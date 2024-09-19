Paper-Folding Workshop Sept. 25

Mathias Fine Art, at 10 Mathias Drive in Trevett, is excited to announce a special workshop in connection with the current exhibition “Relief – an exploration.”

Between 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Mona Shiber will present a workshop called “Folding Birds for Peace” at Mathias Fine Art. During the workshop Shiber will teach participants a paper-folding technique, similar to origami, to create doves and cranes.

Shiber has prepared a kit consisting of different papers to be used for folding. The artist will also speak about her latest project “Peace Birds.”

Shiber a gifted ceramic artist, has a gorgeous triptych, “Movement thru Still Moments,” and two one-of-a-kind handmade books, which delight with their creative combination of her exceptional levels in the traditional skills of book binding, paper-folding, and ceramics on display at the Trevett gallery.

Based in Massachusetts, Shiber has been visiting and falling in love with Lincoln County for over a decade.

For more information or to sign up for the workshop, email info@mathiasfineart.com or call 633-7404. The price for participation is $25 per person or $40 for two; payable by check or cash. The fee includes materials.

“Relief – an exploration” will be on view through Sunday, Sept. 29 during regular gallery hours of noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, Mathias Fine Art is open by appointment.

More information about the exhibition and related events can be found on mathiasfineart.com.

