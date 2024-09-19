The Lincoln County News
The only weekly newspaper locally owned, printed, and published in Lincoln County.

The Lincoln County News

Serving Maine and Lincoln County for over 140 years

Paper-Folding Workshop Sept. 25

at

"Peace Birds," created by Mona Shiber. Shiber will lead a workshop "Folding Birds for Peace," at Mathias Fine Art on Wednesday, Sept. 25. (Photo courtesy Mathias Fine Art)

“Peace Birds,” created by Mona Shiber. Shiber will lead a workshop “Folding Birds for Peace,” at Mathias Fine Art on Wednesday, Sept. 25. (Photo courtesy Mathias Fine Art)

Mathias Fine Art, at 10 Mathias Drive in Trevett, is excited to announce a special workshop in connection with the current exhibition “Relief – an exploration.”

Between 3-5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 25, Mona Shiber will present a workshop called “Folding Birds for Peace” at Mathias Fine Art. During the workshop Shiber will teach participants a paper-folding technique, similar to origami, to create doves and cranes.

Shiber has prepared a kit consisting of different papers to be used for folding. The artist will also speak about her latest project “Peace Birds.”

Shiber a gifted ceramic artist, has a gorgeous triptych, “Movement thru Still Moments,” and two one-of-a-kind handmade books, which delight with their creative combination of her exceptional levels in the traditional skills of book binding, paper-folding, and ceramics on display at the Trevett gallery.

Based in Massachusetts, Shiber has been visiting and falling in love with Lincoln County for over a decade.

For more information or to sign up for the workshop, email info@mathiasfineart.com or call 633-7404. The price for participation is $25 per person or $40 for two; payable by check or cash. The fee includes materials.

“Relief – an exploration” will be on view through Sunday, Sept. 29 during regular gallery hours of noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 1, Mathias Fine Art is open by appointment.

More information about the exhibition and related events can be found on mathiasfineart.com.


 Printed & published by
The Lincoln County Publishing Company
^