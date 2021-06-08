Pemaquid Art Gallery Welcomes Nine New Artists

The Pemaquid Group of Artists has juried nine new artists into membership.

John Butke, a Boothbay resident, is a locally known oil painter. Gwendolyn Evans, of Walpole, excels at watercolor painting. Hannah Ineson, of Damariscotta, has transitioned from painting to clay works. Alexandra Perry-Weiss, of Bristol, will exhibit works in oil.

Kim Skillin Traina, of Edgecomb, will present her pastel paintings. Candace Vlcek, a Wiscasset resident and pastelist, will also exhibit. Sherrie York, of Bristol, will display her linocut works.

Carol Wiley, a resident of Newcastle, was juried in as a guest artist and will exhibit her color-filled oil paintings. Also juried in as a guest artist is Brooke Pacy, of Waldoboro, who will display her signature oils.

The nine new artists will show their work with the other 23 juried members of the group at Pemaquid Art Gallery at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park beginning Friday, June 4. The 33 panels and exhibition spaces will be filled with original artworks in oil, pastel, watercolor, gouache, and acrylic as well as marquetry and pottery. This year an area of the gallery will also display and sell some donated clay creations by the late Trudi Curtis, of Damariscotta.

In addition to the new artists, the exhibiting members of the Pemaquid Group of Artists are Barbara Applegate, Debra Arter, Bruce Babb, Julie Babb, Stephen Busch, Dianne Dolan, Peggy Farrell, Sarah Fisher, Claire Hancock, Kay Sawyer Hannah, Kathleen Horst, Will Kefauver, Jan Kilburn, Barbara Klein, Patti Leavitt, Sally Loughridge, Judy Nixon, Paul Sherman, Cindy Spencer, Liliana Thelander, Barbara Vanderbilt, Bob Vaughan, and Bev Walker.

The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. through Indigenous Peoples Day. COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place. Masks are suggested for those not fully vaccinated.

For more information, call 677-2752 or go to pemaquidartgallery.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

