Pemaquid Art Gallery’s Art for Outreach Mission

Every year, area residents receive benefits from the sale of artwork by the Pemaquid Group of Artists. A long-standing mission of this group is to foster an appreciation of art in the Midcoast area and to support art education. Funding for this mission comes from commissions on sales, membership fees, donated artworks and donations from visitors.

Each year the group presents checks to local schools and organizations to encourage art education. Past recipients have been Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta, Bristol Consolidated School, Healthy Kids, South Bristol School, and Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

Paintings donated by individual gallery artists are offered for sale with all proceeds going to the scholarship fund. This year, paintings by several members have been donated and may be viewed and purchased at the gallery in Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

In addition, each year a museum pass to the Portland Museum of Art is provided to Skidompha Library for use by community members. The free pass to the museum can be accessed simply by making a reservation at the library. One pass per day is available.

The gallery is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 11. For more information, call 677-2752.

