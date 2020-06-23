Pemaquid Artists Launch Notecard Sales

The Pemaquid Group of Artists has announced the launch of a notecard initiative for its 92nd season. There are two sets of notecards and each will consist of a box of ten assorted full-color reproduction cards and envelopes. Each card is a recreation of an original painting by a member artist. The price for a set of ten is $20, plus Maine sales tax. The boxed sets offer beautiful glimpses of Midcoast Maine and make excellent gifts and remembrances.

Card sets are available for view and sale at the Kefauver Studio in Damariscotta, the Jan Kilburn Bristol Road Gallery in Damariscotta and the Kathleen Horst Studio Gallery also on Bristol Road. Notecard sets can also be mailed throughout the U.S. for $5. Peggy Farrell is managing orders at 677-2078.

The longstanding tradition of exhibiting works by local Lincoln County resident artists has been altered somewhat by the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. The Pemaquid Group of Artists Board decided to not open the physical gallery space at Lighthouse Park for its 92nd season. Some plein air events are planned at the park however, as well as notecard sales. Online sales are also available at pemaquidartgallery.com.

The 2020 member artists include: Barbara Applegate, Bristol; Debra Arter, Damariscotta; Bruce Babb, Damariscotta; Julie Babb, Damariscotta; Stephen Busch, South Bristol; William Curtis, Damariscotta; Dianne Dolan, Round Pond; Peggy Farrell, New Harbor; Sarah Fisher, Damariscotta; Claire Hancock, Damariscotta; Kay Sawyer Hannah, New Harbor; Kathleen Horst, Damariscotta; Hannah Ineson, Damariscotta; Will Kefauver, Damariscotta; Jan Kilburn, Damariscotta; Barbara Klein, Bristol; Patti Leavitt, Bristol; Sally Loughridge, South Bristol; Judy Nixon, Bristol; Belva Ann Prycel, Damariscotta; Paul Sherman, Damariscotta; Cindy Spencer, Wiscasset; Liliana Thelander, Bristol; Kimberly Skillin Traina, Edgecomb; Barbara Vanderbilt, Whitefield; Bob Vaughan, Bristol; Steve Viega, Walpole; and Bev Walker, Chamberlain.

