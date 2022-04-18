Pemaquid Group of Artists Call for Members

The Pemaquid Group of Artists announces a call for members for the Pemaquid Art Gallery in Lighthouse Park, Bristol, for the 2022 season.

Artists interested in applying for membership are required to submit three recent, original works of art. All art must be framed and ready for hanging. In addition, artists must submit a short resume and a completed application. The application is available for download at pemaquidartgallery.com under “2022 Call for Artists.”

Submitted work must be dropped at the gallery on Friday, April 22, and will be juried on Saturday, April 23. The residency requirement for gallery members has been expanded to include all of Lincoln County.

The gallery is not a cooperative and members are not required to staff the gallery. It will open Memorial Day weekend and then open for the season on June 3. If needed, all due precautions will be taken to ensure the health and safety of visitors and members.

Going strong at 94 years old this year, the gallery exhibits the work of award-winning artists whose work is collected and exhibited across the U.S. and internationally. The gallery is professionally staffed and open from late May until Columbus Day. Located at Lighthouse Park at Pemaquid Point, a popular attraction for summer visitors to Maine, the gallery draws thousands of visitors each season.

For more information or any questions on how to apply for membership, contact Pemaquid Group of Artists Vice President Cindy Spencer at spencer8415@twc.com.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

