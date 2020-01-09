Pemaquid Group of Artists to Exhibit at Damariscotta River Grill

Seventeen artists of the Pemaquid Group of Artists will exhibit their diverse styles, mediums, and viewpoints at Damariscotta River Grill Jan. 13 to Feb. 24. An opening reception will be held Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 4-5 p.m., which will include the option of staying for a prix fixe dinner at 5 p.m. for $22, with a trio of wine pairings for $8.

In the spirit of community giving, a portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. This promises to be a fun evening to meet the artists, sample delicious food, and support an emerging artist at Lincoln Academy.

The 17 artists exhibiting work include Barbara Applegate, Deb Arter, Diane Dolan, Peggy Farrell, Sarah Fisher, Kay Hannah, Kathleen Horst, Hannah Ineson, Will Kefauver, Jan Kilburn, Sally Loughridge, Judy Nixon, Paul Sherman, Cindy Spencer, Liliana Thelander, Kim Traina, and Bob Vaughan.

The Pemaquid Group of Artists is a juried group of Lincoln County artists who exhibit seasonally at Pemaquid Art Gallery, located in Lighthouse Park in Bristol. The mission of the Pemaquid Art Gallery, which will mark its 92nd season in 2020, is to provide a venue for qualified area artists, enrich the cultural environment for area residents and visitors, and foster and support art education through financial donations.

The Damariscotta River Grill is located at 155 Main St., Damariscotta; it is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. Check out damariscottarivergrill.com or follow the restaurant on Facebook. For more information, contact Kim Traina at jumpstartcreative@gmail.com.

