Picnics-to-Go at Wiscasset Art Walk

A new feature of the Wiscasset Art Walk in 2021 is Picnics-to-Go, an easy, delicious, and affordable way to stave off hunger while enjoying everything the event has to offer.

Three village businesses — Sarah’s Cafe, Treats, and Mammy’s Bakery — will each offer a “picnic special” just for the Wiscasset Art Walk. Visitors can visit each restaurant’s website, make a selection from among the three, then order and pay online.

On the evening of the art walk, Thursday, June 24, customers can drop into their restaurant of choice and grab their bagged meal. Seating on sidewalk benches and at a pop-up bistro will be available for eating.

Details are being finalized, but menu suggestions may include a slice of lobster pizza from Sarah’s Cafe, quiche or a sandwich from Treats, or a vegetarian or meat version of an Italian specialty from Mammy’s Bakery. The price point is expected to be around $15.

The ordering deadline is likely to be noon on Wednesday, the day before the art walk. For final details and ordering information, consult each restaurant’s website.

Visitors to the Wiscasset Art Walk are reminded that any state-mandated COVID-19 precautions will be in effect, as well as safety precautions requested by individual shops and galleries, so they should bring a mask.

For more information about the Wiscasset Art Walk, go to wiscassetartwalk.org or email wiscassetartwalk@verizon.net. The Wiscasset Art Walk is a program of the Wiscasset Creative Alliance.

