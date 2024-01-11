Pink Floyd Tribute Echoes of Floyd Visits The Waldo Jan. 13

The Waldo Theatre is excited to bring New England-based Echoes of Floyd to Maine on Saturday, Jan. 13.

Echoes of Floyd will make its Waldoboro debut performing “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety along with other classic Pink Floyd hits. Prepare to be transported through time and space as Echoes of Floyd recreates the legendary sound of Pink Floyd with astonishing precision.

Echoes of Floyd is a renowned tribute band that has captivated audiences with its extraordinary talent and dedication to the timeless music of Pink Floyd. With their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Echoes of Floyd delivers an unforgettable live experience that transports fans back to the golden era of rock. Hailing from New England, this exceptional ensemble has earned the reputation as New England’s premier Pink Floyd experience.

General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. If this show is not sold out, tickets are available at the box office when doors open at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., and concessions will be available for purchase.

Through programs like youth arts education, after-school activities, master classes, workshops, and other events, The Waldo seeks to expand arts participation for residents of all ages and enhance the quality of life for all.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

