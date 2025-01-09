Pink Floyd Tribute Returning To The Waldo Feb. 8

The Waldo Theatre is excited to bring New England-based Echoes of Floyd back to Maine on Saturday, Feb. 8. Prepare to be transported through time and space as Echoes of Floyd recreates the legendary sound of Pink Floyd with astonishing precision.

Echoes of Floyd is a renowned tribute band that has captivated audiences with its extraordinary talent and dedication to the timeless music of Pink Floyd. With meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to authenticity, Echoes of Floyd delivers an unforgettable live experience that transports fans back to the golden era of rock. Hailing from New England, the exceptional ensemble has earned its reputation as New England’s premier Pink Floyd experience.

General admission tickets are available for $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. If this show is not sold out, tickets will be available at the box when the doors open at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for purchase.

To purchase tickets and for more information about The Waldo, parking, and other upcoming events, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

