Plein Air Painters Flock To Maine Open Lighthouse Day

Pemaquid Art Gallery exhibiting artists will be active participants at the Maine Open Lighthouse Day event on Saturday, Sept. 13 at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park.

The annual celebration of the Pemaquid Lighthouse and its historical significance will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the park during these hours will be free to the general public, although donations are always welcome.

Visitors will likely find local artists and gallery members painting on the site from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Iced bottled water will be available under a canopy in front of Pemaquid Art Gallery, where some members will provide information and be happy to answer questions about the gallery and its community benefit programs.

The gallery will be open for its customary hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Pemaquid Art Gallery is located in Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park and open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Tuesday, Oct. 14. For more information, call the gallery at 677-2752.

