Poetry Reading At River Arts Nov. 3

Join poet and artist Renuka O’Connell for an afternoon of poetry and art at River Arts Gallery in Damariscotta on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 3 p.m.

O’Connell will read from her new book, “Cosmic Collect Call: Appreciate the Mystery: Poems about Life.” O’Connell will also be sharing select pieces of her art from the book that inspired her poetry.

“This book is for those who wish to apprentice themselves to any dream whatsoever,” O’Connell said. “These poems describe everyday experiences from my youth to present day. These are the ways I’ve walked the path through trials of grief and struggle to seek a light in a newly formed creation. It turns out that the elixirs are faith and love. Out of nothing comes something to remind us that life lived from the unknown will never fail.”

The book is recently released on Amazon and ready for purchase. The author will also have signed copies available for sale at the reading.

O’Connell, who lives in Brunswick, has been a creative since childhood. In love with new beginnings, coupled with her spiritual journey, she began writing in 2019. For more information about the artist, go to renuartist.com.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. For more information, email info@riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.

