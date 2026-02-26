The Lincoln County News
Pokey Lafarge Returns To The Waldo March 14

Pokey LaFarge will return to The Waldo Theatre on Saturday, March 14. (Photo courtesy Danielle Head)

Singer-songwriter Pokey LaFarge is returning to The Waldo on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

LaFarge is an American Renaissance man — an acclaimed musician, writer, actor, and designer. Over his 15-year career, LaFarge has sold out theaters worldwide and toured and recorded with Jack White. His music has been featured in TV shows like “Boardwalk Empire” and had a role in 2021’s Netflix movie “Devil All the Time” alongside Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland.

Following up the international success of “Rhumba Country,” LaFarge is set to embark on a solo tour this January through March, playing an intimate set to theaters and jazz clubs throughout California and the Northeast. He’ll be reimagining songs from his nine-album catalog as well as new interpretations of gospel, rock and roll, and country classics.

General admission tickets are available for $30 in advance and $35 the day of the event. If this show is not sold out, tickets are available at the box office starting at 6:30 p.m. when doors open and concessions will be available for purchase.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to thewaldotheatre.org.


