Portland Symphony, Lara Tupper to Perform

Upcoming performances at the Opera House in Boothbay Harbor include a program of classical music by members of the Portland Symphony and night of original music by Boothbay natives Lara Tupper and Bobby Sweet.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m., the Opera House welcomes Amanda Hardy, principal oboe; Charles Dimmick, concertmaster; Willine Thoe, assistant principal viola; and William Rounds, section cello. The program will feature compositions from Bach, Handel-Halvorsen, Marilyn Zupnik, Dohnanyi, and Britten. Tickets are $20.

On Friday, Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. Tupper and her singer-songwriter husband, Sweet, will bring their music to the opera house stage. Tupper, self-described as a “crooner,” has traveled the world over showcasing her music. Tickets are $20.

Tickets for upcoming performances are only available through the box office at 86 Townsend Ave. or by calling 633-5159. The office is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Seating is limited, allowing for social distance between seats. Audience members must wear masks throughout the performance and are encouraged to bring blankets, as windows will be open to increase air flow. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

