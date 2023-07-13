POSTPONED: Organ recital at All Saints by-the-Sea July 16

This event has been postponed until later in the summer.

At 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, the glorious sounds of organ music will spill forth from All Saints by-the-Sea on Southport Island.

Henry Lowe, a summer resident of Walpole, has served parishes as organist and music director in Baltimore, Md., New York City, Hamilton, Mass., and Cincinnati, Ohio. He is past dean of the Cincinnati and Baltimore chapters of the American Guild of Organists. His recital career has taken him to many parts of the United States, including Lewiston as well as England, Holland, Germany, and France, playing at such noteworthy places as St. Paul’s Cathedral in London and Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris.

A variety of composers, styles, and musical eras will be highlighted in Lowe’s selections for the recital. “Prelude and Fugue in G major,” by J.S. Bach, and works by Felix Mendelssohn and Dieterich Buxtehude from the classical period are featured along with “Two Choral Preludes,” by Charles Ore and “Thou Art the Rock,” by Henri Mulet from the 20th century. Additional works by Thomas Arne and Cesar Franck will complete the musical offering.

The recital is a gift to the community and is free of charge.

All Saints by-the-Sea may be reached by heading south on Route 238 on Southport Island about two miles. An Episcopal church sign is visible on the side of Route 238. Parking is available along Route 238 and limited handicapped parking is provided off All Saints Road.

