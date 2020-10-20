Printmaker at Saltwater Gallery

Kay Miller is a printmaker who exhibits at the Saltwater Artists Gallery, a nonprofit cooperative group of artists. She took her first class at Roundtop Center for the Arts in Damariscotta after retiring from 35 years of teaching, the last two years of which were spent in Kyrgyzstan. After exploring several techniques such as etching, silk-screening, and lithography, she began concentrating on botanical monotypes.

“It was just so much fun collecting plant specimens on the daily walk to print with after pressing them,” said Miller.

A variety of monotypes are on display at the gallery in New Harbor which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. After Oct. 12, the hours will adjust to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. After Oct. 18, the gallery will only be open on weekends. The gallery will close for winter at the end of October.

There will be a special celebration on Oct. 31 for the Harvest Moon. Saltwater Artists Gallery is located at 3056 Bristol Road, 1/4 mile before the Pemaquid Lighthouse.

