‘Proudly She Served’ Opens at The Peace Gallery June 8, 2023 at 10:10 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesBoothbay Region Art Foundation ARTinME Now Open for Entries‘Remembering Wally’ Art Exhibit Reception is Sept. 21Wiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to Hesper‘Artists’ Choice’ Call To ArtistsWomen Artists of Midcoast Maine in West Gallery Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!