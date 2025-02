The Lincoln Home residents and staff have been busy creating, both as a group and on their own. A sampling of paintings, pastels, photography, knitting, quilting, craft projects, and culinary creations will be on display for the public Thursday, Feb. 27.

Join the artists for a wine and cheese reception in The Lincoln Home’s living room from 3-5 p.m. Some art will be for sale. The Lincoln Home is located at 22 River Road in Newcastle.

