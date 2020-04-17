Pumpkinfest & Regatta Opens 2020 T-Shirt Artist Competition

The Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta invites Maine artists to submit a design for this year’s official festival T-shirt. The deadline to submit a design entry is Monday, June 22. A $500 prize will be awarded to the artist whose design is selected.

The selected design will be featured on the T-shirt celebrating the 14th Annual Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, which is scheduled for October 3 through 12, 2020. Last year’s Pumpkinfest attracted thousands of visitors and nearly 1,000 tees and hoodies were sold. To be eligible, the artist must be a Maine resident (year-round or summer), including students attending Maine universities and colleges.

The winning design will become the property of the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, and all rights of use must be released to the fest. The selected design and the artist’s biography will be posted on the fest’s website, Facebook page, and Instagram, and will be released officially to Maine and regional media. In addition to promotional media and prize money, the selected artist gains the satisfaction of seeing their artwork on shirts all over Maine and beyond.

To be considered, the artwork must (1) be original, professional quality artwork (no photographs); (2) include the words “2020 Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta™”; and (3) represent the Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta’s family-friendly and festive nature. While color is encouraged, the design should avoid elements that do not reproduce clearly, such as watercolor or shading. The finished design should be 12″ x 13″ in size.

Designs must be submitted as:

1. Hard copy, mailed to: Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta, P.O. Box 1101, Damariscotta, ME 04543-1101, and/or

2. Electronically in JPG format, emailed as an attachment to:

artists@damariscottapumpkinfest.com or saved onto a thumb drive and mailed.

The winning design’s creator will be contacted by a Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta representative.

