Puppet Show At Bristol Area Library

According to Melissa Glendinning, living on the coast of Maine fills her heart with joy and she loves to share that magic through her puppets. She will be presenting her creative handmade puppets at the Bristol Area Library at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, July 18.

Glendinning has been creating whimsical puppets and dolls for over 20 years. She builds her puppets with Sculpey clay, wool, and wood. She also has a passion for thrifting and recycling fabric and adding bits of nature to her puppets.

Glendinning has recently been learning how to carve wooden puppets and marionettes online with the very talented Bernd Ogrodnik, of Iceland.

Bristol Area Library is located at the corner of Route 130 and Old County Road with regular hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; 2-5 p.m. Thursday, and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. For more information, go to bal.tidewater.net or find the library on Facebook.

