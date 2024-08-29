Qualey Rutherford Library’s September Artist of Month

South Bristol watercolor artist Erica Qualey will show her work at the Rutherford Library in the South Bristol Wednesday, Sept. 4 through Saturday, Sept. 28, with an opening reception from 4-5:30 p.m. on Sept. 4.

Qualey is an award winning watercolor artist and teacher. She has exhibited internationally and is represented in private collections throughout the United States and Canada. She is an experienced teacher and has led workshops for adults and children for over 12 years through organizations such as the Farnsworth Art Museum in Rockland, Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Deer Isle, Center for Maine Contemporary Art in Rockland, and Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay. This fall she is leading her first international watercolor workshop in Tuscany, Italy.

She has participated in visiting artist programs in public schools and is the resident artist at Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta, where she runs public art programming, creates community art projects, and has created large-scale art installations.

“My love for watercolor stems from its interactive and spontaneous nature,” Qualey said. “There’s something magical about how watercolor flows and blends, creating soft, translucent colors and delicate light. Each time I paint, it feels like a dance between the water’s unpredictable movements and my own artistic control, always keeping me engaged and on my toes.”

For more information, call 644-1882, email sblibrary2000@gmail.com, or check the Facebook page for Rutherford Library Maine. The library is located at 2000 Route 129 in South Bristol. Regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

