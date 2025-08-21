‘Quilts in the Wild’ at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

As part of Damariscotta’s Carpenter Quilts summer retreat, quilters brought their creations to Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park for a spontaneous demonstration of “Quilts in the Wild.”

The expression refers to displaying a quilt in an outdoor setting where the natural light emphasizes the colors and artistry. At the same time, it showcases how nature influences quilters in creating their designs.

Ongoing retreats and workshops are another way Jenna Guest, owner of Carpenter Quilts, is committed to creating a community of quilters and assuring that this tradition continues for generations of Mainers to come.

For more information, go to carpenterquilts.com.

