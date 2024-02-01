Racial Struggles on the Screen at Lincoln Theater

Lincoln Theater is pleased to offer a brand-new four-part film series examining “America’s Racial Struggles on the Screen” with Screen Thoughts host, writer, and film reviewer, Christine Merser.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9, the series kicks things off with five-time Oscar winner, “In the Heat of the Night.”

Critically acclaimed, and the 1968 Oscar winner for Best Picture, “In the Heat of the Night,” is set in a racially divided small town in Mississippi. The film, which revolves around a black detective named Virgil Tibbs, superbly portrayed by Sidney Poitier, who is reluctantly enlisted to help solve a murder investigation, explores themes of prejudice, systemic racism, and social injustice.

As Tibbs and the white police chief, played by Oscar winner Rod Steiger, work together on the case, they confront their own biases and tackle the deeply ingrained racism within the community. “In the Heat of the Night” is a powerful and thought-provoking film that sheds light on the pervasive racial tensions of the era and offers a searing critique of discrimination and inequality.

Each of the films in the series, which also includes the 1988 Gene Hackman film “Mississippi Burning,” and the Gregory Peck classic “To Kill A Mockingbird,” have such interesting histories, both in their production and their reception by the public.

Merser will provide a 15-minute introduction to each film, offering insights without spoilers, and will lead a post-screening discussion around the film’s historical context, how it affected the public when it was released, and the movie’s continued value for society.

The fourth and final film of the series will be decided by viewers based on what they want to see on the big screen.

Merser, a writer and recent Maine replant, has been a film reviewer for Screen Thoughts for the last 10 years. Rated four stars and recently obtained by Spotify as one of their podcast series, Screen Thoughts houses her podcasts with other reviewers from the industry, as well written reviews.

“I think that we humans are cemented in our point of view around explosive issues,” Merser said. “Stories can change hearts and minds, especially when they are viewed in the darkened theater, without pushing their way into your point of view in a debate over dinner. I love going to the movies.”

Join friends and neighbors for this entertaining and educational series,

“America’s Racial Struggles on the Screen,” beginning with “In the Heat of the Night” playing at Damariscotta’s historic Lincoln Theater, Thursday, Feb. 8 at 2 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m.

Subscriptions are available for the full series at $27 adult and $18 Lincoln Theater members: four films for the price of three. Tickets will also be sold individually at each screening for regular movie prices.

Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in the heart of downtown Damariscotta. For more information, go to lincolntheater.net, email info@lincolntheater.net, or call 563-3424.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

