Ragtime Comes To the Midcoast Aug. 18-19

World-renowned pianist Ethan Uslan will perform ragtime, stride, and early jazz piano during two concerts in Lincoln County.

Uslan will perform at The Waldo Theatre in Waldoboro at 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 and at Skidompha Public Library in Damariscotta at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Featured prominently in the documentary “The Entertainers” and recently performing as Lestat de Lioncourt’s hand-double on AMC series “Interview with the Vampire,” Uslan has performed throughout the USA and Europe, including NPR’s “Prairie Home Companion.”

Uslan will perform classic ragtime, stride and early jazz, selections from the Great American Songbook, Sousa Marches, along with his signature repertoire of “ragging” well-known works of classical music, including Beethoven’s “Fur Elise”, Bach’s “Minuet in G” and Chopin “Nocturnes”.

Tickets for the Waldo Theatre event are $20 for adults and $10 for students. For more information, go to thewaldotheatre.org.

The event at Skidompha Library is free. Donations are welcome.

