On Sunday, July 24, Harbor Theater in Boothbay Harbor will host a special Read the Book; See the Movie screening of “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The film will begin at 2 p.m.

The show will include a post-viewing informal discussion session, during which Marion Coleman, chair of the special events committee of the Harbor Theater Board of Directors, will lead the audience about what the film got right and wrong from the book.

