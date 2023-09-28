Read the Book: See the Movie Special Event

Rolling Stone magazine calls Martin Scorcese’s new film, “Killers of the Flower Moon” a “masterpiece.”

During its two-week run at Harbor Theater, there will be two showings daily between opening day, Friday, Oct. 20, and Friday, Oct. 27, with 2 p.m. matinees Wednesday through Sunday.

Many patrons will have either already read the book of the same name by David Grann, or will read it prior to their viewing of the movie.

Due to the film’s 3 hour 26 minute run time, instead of identifying one specific showing as the screening to be followed by the book discussion, the Read the Book: See the Movie discussion will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 28 in the great room of the Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library

The Boothbay Harbor Memorial Library has ordered extra copies of the book, which should be available at the circulation desk starting Wednesday, Sept. 27. Stop by the library, located at 4 Oak St., to check out the book, pick a day and time to watch the movie at Harbor Theater, and join the discussion on Oct. 28.

The Harbor Theater is located at 185 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. For more information call 633-0438, email info@boothbatcinema.org, or go to boothbaycinema.org.

