River Arts invites the public to the opening reception of Elaine Abel and Elizabeth Palmer’s gallery show on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 2-4 p.m. Their show, “Realism, Two Views” will be in the River Room gallery from Thursday, Aug. 11 through Wednesday, Aug. 31.

This collaboration displays their unique vision in depicting ordinary objects in extraordinary ways. Realism is their goal and they achieve it very differently. The show is vibrant, full of color and a delight.

Elizabeth Palmer is a lifelong student of art, beginning at age five, and continuing through the years at Rochester Museum of Art, Colby College, and the University of New Hampshire. She has received numerous awards and accolades, most recently being awarded a prize in “The Healing Power of Color” show put on by Manhattan Arts International.

Palmer enjoys both still life and landscape painting. Mood and rhythm are important influences, not only in her art, but in all aspects of her life. She seeks to use color and light to make her paintings vibrate and dance. In the process, Palmer tries to elevate ordinary objects into the realm of the extraordinary.

Elaine Abel gathers inspiration from the familiar objects that surround her. A cracked egg from the breakfast table, or a pair of blue jeans hanging on a hook are exciting subjects asking to be painted. She enjoys exploring a subject, painting it in various settings and looking for new ways to showcase its beauty.

Abel has collectors across the U.S. and Europe. In 2019 she was accepted into the International Guild of Realism. This exhibit, featuring tight composition, saturated colors with light, and familiarity, exemplifies her work.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. Damariscotta. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional information, call the gallery at 563-6868 or go to the River Arts website at riverartsme.org.

