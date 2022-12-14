Register Now for After School Adventures at the Merry Barn! Submitted article December 14, 2022 at 11:04 am You have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRegistration Open for Merry Barn’s Vacation Writing AdventuresRegistration Open for ‘Circus Stories’ at Merry BarnNew Summer Programs For Teens, Adults at Merry BarnMerry Barn Plans Full Lineup of In-Person Summer CampsAt the Lincoln Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!