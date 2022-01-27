Registration Open for Merry Barn’s Vacation Writing Adventures

All are invited to the Merry Barn in February for a three-day adventure exploring Stories and Games from Around the World.

The adventure will start with an up-close look at the storytelling tradition. Before moving across the world, participants share legends from Indigenous peoples in the northeastern and northwestern United States. Young writers will savor stories from Latin America, Africa, Asia, and New Zealand, drawing inspiration for writing and art.

The world of play connects everyone. During the Olympics, the world comes together to compete in common games, sports, and activities. Liz Giles-Brown, of Learning on the Move, will lead participants in games and activities from around the globe, including some original games.

Designed for kids ages 8-13, the camp will run Tuesday, Feb. 22, through Thursday, Feb. 24, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $200. Financial assistance is available.

Celebrating Mother Earth, a four-day April vacation adventure, will be held Tuesday, April 19 through Friday, April 22. Local teacher and artist Kathy Hartley will co-facilitate as participants create collages and write about what the Earth means to them; examine issues related to climate change; and brainstorm ways to take action to protect communities. Participants will spend time moving, writing, and drawing in nature.

To celebrate Earth Day, campers will be treated to a workshop by Peak’s Island author and illustrator Jamie Hogan. They will research animals impacted by climate change and create their own “zines.”

Designed for kids ages 8-13, Celebrating Mother Earth will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The cost is $250. Financial assistance is available.

Register for both camps before Feb. 15 and receive a 10% discount.

For more information or to register, go to merrybarn.com, email stephaniemcsherry@merrybarn.com, or call 752-2018.

