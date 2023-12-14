River Arts Calls for ‘New Works’ December 14, 2023 at 9:54 am Submitted articleYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesWiscasset Artist Nick Dalton Brings New Life to HesperArter Art at First National BankRiver Arts Call to Artists for ‘Summertime’ ExhibitNew Artist of the Month at Waldoboro Public Library‘Think Spring’ Call To Artists Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!