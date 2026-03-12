River Arts Issues Call For ‘New Works’

River Arts in Damariscotta invites artists to submit work for the upcoming juried show, “New Works,” an exhibition showcasing artists’ most recent work. Work must have been completed within the past 12 months.

River Arts is pleased to announce that artist Daisy Greene will serve as juror for “New Works.” Greene taught for many years at Round Top Center for the Arts in Damariscotta. She is known for her expressive paintings inspired by the Maine landscape, where bold color and strong composition blend elements of realism and abstraction.

“When first asked to make a short statement about my work, my initial response was, I just paint. Yet, as I think about it and look for a common thread connecting my work, I realize there is more than just a painting,” Greene said. “Perhaps my work is about a journey — a journey for the artist as well as the viewer. In each painting there is always a space to move into, a place for the light to take us … a mystery, an edge, but with a promise. Perhaps that is how I live each day — moving toward the light in mystery and promise.”

“New Works” is open to all media, including original work in painting, sculpture, fiber, photography, ceramics, original printmaking, drawing, encaustic, pastel, glass, and mixed media. Artists working in all styles and approaches are encouraged to apply. Artists may enter two pieces with a size limit of 24 inches in any direction, including frame, or one piece with a size limit of 50 inches in any direction, including frame.

This show is open to members and nonmembers alike. The entry fee is $15 for members and $30 for nonmembers.

Submissions may be delivered to the gallery now through the deadline of Saturday, April 4 at 4 p.m. For more information, go to riverartsme.org or call 563-6868.

“New Works” will run from Tuesday, April 7 through Saturday, May 16. The public is invited to the opening reception from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 11.

River Arts, at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

