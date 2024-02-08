River Arts Issues Call for ‘Night & Day’ Show

River Arts in Damariscotta welcomes artists to submit for the upcoming show “Night and Day.”

Submissions are open to members and nonmembers alike and include all mediums and styles. Artists are encouraged to explore the boundless possibilities of interpretation of the theme, whether choosing to embrace abstract concepts, explore the emotional contrasts within human experiences, or challenging traditional notions of light and dark.

The juror for “Night & Day” is Maine artist Phoebe Bly. The former owner of Granite Gallery in Tenants Harbor, Bly studied at Portland School of Art and is represented by Caldbeck Gallery in Rockland.

“Until I was 10, we lived in a small cabin without running water or electricity,” Bly said. “I spent most of my time outside, which gave me a huge appreciation of nature, which is the subject of a lot of my work. While I paint a variety of subjects, they need to strike me on a visceral level in order to catch my interest.”

Artists may submit one piece with a maximum size of 48 inches in any direction, including frame, or they may submit two pieces no larger than 24 inches in any direction, including frame.

Member entry fee is $15 and nonmember fee is $30. Deadline for entry is 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 24.

Notification of accepted works will be published on the River Arts website on Wednesday, Feb. 28. For more information, call 563-6868 or go to riverartsme.org.

“Night and Day” will run from Tuesday, Feb. 27 through Saturday, April 6 with a public reception from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 2. The gallery is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

