River Arts Unveils New Gallery

River Arts has launched the debut show of its new gallery in Damariscotta. This premier “Members’ Show” presents original works by 157 artists who have contributed artwork from towns all over the state of Maine.

A record-breaking number of member artists are participating in this inaugural show in the new gallery. The salon style exhibition fills the pristine walls of three rooms in the recently refurbished and elegant space. The wide-ranging display includes everything from Maine landscapes to abstraction in all mediums. It is a joyful banquet with variety for all to enjoy. The show runs through August 15.

A nonprofit organization dedicated to providing opportunities in the arts for the community, River Arts offers classes, studio spaces, art exhibitions, and a chance to volunteer in an inspiring atmosphere. River Arts is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

