The ghost of Jacob Marley will try to help Scrooge mend his miserly ways in the River Company’s staged reading of the Charles Dickens classic “A Christmas Carol.” The reading will be performed in the Porter Hall at the Skidompha Library, Friday, Dec. 9, at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5, 18 and under. Tickets are available at the door and online at rivercompany.ticketspice.com/acc. For more information call 449-2943.

