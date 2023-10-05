River Company Presents ‘Woody Guthrie’s American Song’

Presented by River Company, under the direction of Torie DeLisle, “Woody Guthrie’s American Song,” opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, with a pay-what-you-can preview at the Peace Gallery in Damariscotta.

Performances continue in the Skidompha Public Library’s Porter Meeting Hall at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays, Oct. 7 and Oct. 14; with one matinee at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct 15.

This show is made up entirely of Guthrie’s own words and songs of the road. The production features 32 North as musicians and sometimes players. Named after the road that took the band from its birthplace in Round Pond to venues all around Midcoast, 32 North is a Maine-based American string band.

For the last seven years, the band has been delivering the best from country music’s outlaws, the swamp, bluegrass, Grateful Dead, and traditional selections. 32 North will bring its brand of groove, style, and passion to music and stories from the American highway with this talented cast of singers and actors.

32 North features John Monterisi, Cap’n Frank Bedell, and Gary McCue, who will perform alongside actors Nick Azzaretti, Ella Ackerman, Erin Barton, Sumner Fernald Richards III, and Ellie Busby

No one actor plays Guthrie. This production is not intended to be an impersonation of Guthrie or a traditional biography. In fact, every member of the ensemble takes on a first-person perspective at some point in the piece. Guthrie believed his works were best heard coming from the people around him, and “Woody Guthrie’s American Song” takes that philosophy to heart.

Songs like “This Land Is Your Land,” “Hard Travelin’,” “Bound for Glory,” “Union Maid,” “Dust Bowl Refugee,” and many more of Guthrie’s songs are so familiar that as soon as the music starts, the audience will know the tune and be welcomed to join the chorus.

Come to the show to share the songs and stories of the Great Depression, the early labor movement, the Dust Bowl, tragedy, and triumph. Sing along on the choruses and celebrate Guthrie and his songs that still inspire today with their plain truths.

The Peace Gallery is located at 112 Main St.; Skidompha Public Library is located at 184 Main St., both in Damariscotta

For tickets, go to rivercompany.ticketspice.com/woody or call 449-2943. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for youth.

