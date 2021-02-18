River Company Production of ‘The Boor’ Now Online February 18, 2021 at 1:04 pm River CompanyYou have reached content that is intended only for subscribers to The Lincoln County News. If you are a subscriber, login here. Need a subscription? Subscribe now! Related StoriesRiver Company Offers Fall One-ActsHeartwood Theater Continues Live Readings SeriesHeartwood Theater Shifts Gears for Spring 2020Review: ‘Witch of Harpswell’ Zoom Performance Sets Stage for Successful FutureRiver Company Announces Auditions Share this:FacebookTwitterLinkedInRedditMorePrint To stay informed on local happenings, sign up for our newsletter!