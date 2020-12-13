River Grill Offers Prix Fixe Dinner Specials to Celebrate Holiday Art Show

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Damariscotta River Grill will celebrate art and the holidays with prix fixe dinner specials the week of Dec. 15-19. The new Pemaquid Group of Artists show will be on display just in time for holiday gift-giving.

The Grill will offer five nights of prix fixe, three-course menus for $25, with a choice of wine pairings for $9. Regular menu items will be available.

A portion of the dinner proceeds will fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Please call ahead to make a reservation. Art will be on display through March 29.

The Pemaquid Group of Artists is comprised of 28 juried Maine artists whose mediums include painting, pastels, ceramics, printmaking, woodworking, and drawing. The gallery is at Pemaquid Point Lighthouse Park and hopes to reopen in spring 2021.

The award-winning members are from Lincoln County, and their work is also represented in collections across the country. Once a year, the group juries applicants to select new members who represent the best of the Midcoast art scene.

The Pemaquid Group of Artists’ mission is to provide a venue for qualified local artists, enrich the cultural environment for Maine residents and visitors, and foster and support art education through financial contributions. The group appreciates its partnership with the Grill in helping to support a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art career.

The Grill’s hours are Tuesday-Saturday, 3-8 p.m. Happy hours and early dinner specials are available nightly. A very large floor plan affords ample space to create safe dining spots with 6 feet or more between tables and plenty of room for staff to maneuver and serve while maintaining social distancing. The bar upstairs is high-tops only.

Dinner and the bar, for now, are reservation only, so arrivals can be staggered to best adhere to safety guidelines. The entire menu is available for takeout, as well as expanded offerings in the Prep Kitchen. Please call ahead: 563-2992.

Follow the Damariscotta River Grill on Facebook or go to damariscottarivergrill.com for updates, specials, and prix fixe dinner menus.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

Print

