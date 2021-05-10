River Grill Offers Prix Fixe Dinner to Celebrate Photography Show

All are invited to the Damariscotta River Grill Wednesday, May 12 for the opening reception for photographers Jim Nyce and Penny Linn.

To celebrate the photographers, the grill is hosting a prix fixe three-course menu that will be offered for $25, with a choice of wine pairings for $9, or choose a selection from the regular menu. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education. Reservations are encouraged. Photography can be viewed through June 21.

Nyce left the corporate world after 35 years to move to Cushing and concentrate on his photography full time. He had accumulated thousands of images, many from summers in Maine. His keen eye, combined with his technical skills, truly make his photography works of fine art.

“The world around us is 360 degrees of totally immersive color, form, and motion; in a constant state of change,” Nyce said. “My camera sees only little frozen rectangles of that visual cacophony. But far from that being a liability, it enables me to really focus and seek out the ‘choice bits’ of the world, fixed fragments that for me represent beauty, mystery, and/or wonder that could easily otherwise pass by unnoticed. I’m fascinated by breaking the bonds of context, serendipitous design, color relationships, visual layers, and textural elements that can transcend the two-dimensional nature of my images. For me, photography is a powerful tool for my continuing discovery of beauty in apparently mundane and unremarkable fragments of the world.”

Linn graduated from Colby College in 1973 and remained in Maine with her husband and two boys. Currently living in Belfast, she has retired and has embarked on a journey to rekindle her passion for the art which entailed exiting the film world and entering the digital age of image making. She has studied photography at Maine Media Workshops and with Belfast photographer Neal Parent.

“I am generally drawn toward simple compositions that embrace the minimal while transforming the ordinary into an image apart from the obvious,” Linn said. “In a sense, I extract photographs from the expansive landscapes we encounter in our daily travels. These are interpretations of landscapes beyond a common image, to view in a new way.”

The Damariscotta River Grill is open 3-8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 3-8:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A very large floor plan creates ample space to create safe dining spots with 6 feet or more between tables. Reservations are encouraged to best adhere to safety guidelines. Takeout meals of the entire menu and expanded offerings in the Prep Kitchen are available.

For more information, call 563-2992, go to damariscottarivergrill.com, or find the Damariscotta River Grill on Facebook.

