Rolling Stones Show at Lakehurst Lodge Sept. 30

Lincoln County Television’s Summer Concert Series concludes Thursday, Sept. 30 outside on the Lakehurst Lodge lawn as local music favorites Bob Colwell and friends will present a night of Rolling Stones favorites and deep cuts.

The show will start at 5 p.m. for daylight reasons. Attendees should bring their own chairs and blankets.

Tickets for the show are $20 and available now online at lctv.org and at Main Street Grocery in Damariscotta.

“As a nonprofit community public access station, Lincoln County Television is all about community and bringing people together,” said Larry Sidelinger, president of the Lincoln County Television board. “This show reprises LCTV’s sold-out March 2020 fundraiser at the Lincoln Theater, our last show before the COVID-19 pandemic closed stores, schools, and community spaces here in Midcoast. We hope everyone enjoyed the concert series this summer. Your support helps us continue to make news, entertainment, and government meetings accessible and available to the public.”

The same great lineup from March 2020, consisting of Josh “Mick Jagger” Robbins on vocals; Steve Jones and Nate Schrock on guitars; Lance Burpee on drums; Mike Nelson on bass; and Bob Colwell on keyboards, promises a fantastic night of music and dancing.

The ticket table opens at 4:30 p.m. The 1812 Farm will offer wine and beer for sale.

Lakehurst Lodge is located at 30 Lakehurst Lane off Egypt Road in Damariscotta. There is plentiful parking at the venue.

For more information, go to lctv.org or follow LCTV on Facebook and Instagram.

