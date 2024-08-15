Round Pond Players Coming to Bremen Union Church

Members of the Round Pond Players will perform at the Bremen Union Church from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15. There will be an intermission for snacks. The informal group has grown over the last few years into a pick-up music group that helps new musicians in the area make connections with more established musicians. It is always great fun to play with other musicians and learn new songs.

Anyone can show up in front of Round Pond Green (next to King Ro Market) on Mondays at 5 p.m. and join the playing.

Bremen Union Church is at 523 Waldoboro Road (Route 32) in Bremen. Donations are appreciated to support the upkeep of the 200-year old church. The repertoire will be eclectic and chosen by the group, with all taking turns to pick songs. Come join the fun.

