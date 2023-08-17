Advanced Search
Round Pond Players to Give Encore Performance For New Harbor Church

at

The Round Pond Players during a performance. (Courtesy photo)

Having drawn a large crowd and an enthusiastic reception in July, the Round Pond Players have agreed to give a second benefit performance for the United Methodist Church of New Harbor from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18.

The church is within $12,000 of its original goal and is counting the weeks until the new parts of the steeple are hoisted and placed atop its tower to finish the repairs initiated nearly three years ago.

The Round Pond Players is a large group of talented musicians who come from up to 40 miles away and enjoy singing and playing together, performing a wide range of tunes from country and bluegrass to old-time favorites.

The group takes its name from its origin in Round Pond where members typically played every Monday evening, year-round, for 11 years.

Seats will be provided at the outside performance for those who don’t bring their own. In case of rain the performance will be moved to inside the church.

Admission is by voluntary donation or by check to the New Harbor UMC Capital Campaign. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 100, New Harbor, ME 04554. Donations may be made online at seccure.myvanco.com/L-YYRY.

