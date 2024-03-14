RSU 40 District Wide Art Show March 14

Returning after a 12-year hiatus the RSU 40 student art show will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, at the Medomak Valley High School gymnasium and auditorium. The snow date is Friday, March 15.

The show revives an event that first started in 1984 when arts educators in the district first collaborated to create a celebration of the arts that brought together all ages of students to recognize the developmental processes being taught through the arts and the amazing abilities of the students in the district.

This comprehensive display of work continued to happen every four years until 2012. With large staff turnover, and then COVID, it has been postponed for the last 12 years. However, 40 years on, the district’s educators are happy to organize this event once again. While somewhat downsized, the RSU 40 arts teachers, students from all grade levels, and countless volunteers have been working hard to create an impressive exhibit.

For one night only, every student across the five elementary schools, middle school students, and students enrolled in high school art classes will have their work displayed at Medomak Valley High School.

With representation from all eight RSU 40 schools, the display represents the vast array of mediums, skills, and techniques that students are developing progressively through the stages of the district’s art curriculum.

In addition to this grand display of artwork, there will be performances by high school music students.

This impressive display helps highlight and represent the critical skills students are gaining through their participation in the arts. This recognition of student work not only celebrates student achievements, but also highlights the intrinsic value of art.

The theme of the show is “Home.” Home can be a physical place. Often home is associated with a person or a community. The work in this show will reflect these broader interpretations of home.

Nancy Stover, RSU 40’s McKinney-Vento coordinator, will give a brief presentation on what homelessness looks like in the local community, identifying where to get help and how to help. Along with several other organizations, Stover will be available during the show to provide some information and resources regarding this important issue.

Also on March 14, the MVHS Science Fair will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. in the school library. Other events the same evening include a light dinner fundraiser in the cafeteria to benefit MVHS classes, and a t-shirt and sticker fundraiser for RSU 40 arts boosters.

