Rug Hooking Class At Saltwater Artists Gallery Sept. 28

Saltwater Artists Gallery, at 3056 Bristol Road in New Harbor, will host Elizabeth Miller for a rug hooking workshop from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28.

Miller, a fiber artist, writer, and teacher, is the author of “Heritage Skills for Contemporary Life: Seasons at the Parris House,” published by Down East Books in 2021. Her work has appeared in Making magazine and Rug Hooking magazine. She has also appeared on the Magnolia Network show “Maine Cabin Masters” and her art has been exhibited at Rug Hooking Week at Sauder Village in Ohio.

The $95 fee for the class includes all supplies needed to make the buckwheat pillow. To sign up, go to saltwaterartists.com.

